Bombay High Court Asks Media To Show Restraint In Covering Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The Bombay High Court has passed an order requesting media to show restraint while covering the developments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The bench urged that the media’s reportage should not hamper the ongoing investigation of the case.

“We urge and expect the media to exercise restraint in reporting of the investigation with respect to the death, which should not hamper investigation in any manner”, the bench said.

The Division bench headed by Justices A A Sayed and S P Tavade passed the order in two PILs which sought directions for fair reporting by the media of the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The petitions before the Bombay High Court include those moved by three activists and eight former Mumbai police officers which argued that the media was carrying out a “malicious campaign against the Mumbai police”.

Senior Advocate Milind Sathe who appeared for the policemen said that the media reportage on the case appears like an attempt to influence a neutral investigation. He added that the coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in electronic media is almost a parallel investigation.

According to LiveLaw, The three activists were represented by Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat who contended that the main grievance is against media coverage that poses a hampering force in the administration of justice.

"We are all for the freedom of the press. It is the fourth estate... this country will survive only if there is a vibrant media but the media has certain responsibilities, which if transgressed will destroy the administration of justice", Kamat argued.

He added that certain media channels even broadcast pictures of Sushant’s dead body in his bedroom.

Despite the Press Council's advice on how to report on suicide, the media is not bothered, Kamat raised concern.

"What is driving them (media) is not a quest for truth but a quest for more TRP ratings and commercial games.Even a couple of days back, they were showing the dead body, Milord."

However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh raised concern that orders should not be passed before hearing the media channels.

With no media channels appearing before the Court in the afternoon session, the Bench issued notice in the matter and adjourned the case to next week.

