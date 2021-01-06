January 06, 2021
Bold & Beautiful: Vanita Kharat New Picture Promoting Body Positivity Goes Viral

'I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body,' Vanita captioned the post.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2021
Actor Vanita Kharat, who played the role of a housekeeper in Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', has the internet raving about her new post.

The actor shared a picture from a recent calendar photoshoot, bolstering the message of body positivity. In the picture, Vanita is seen posing naked with a kite placed in front of her. 

“I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!,” Vanita captioned the post.

“Let’s get together to join this Body Positivity Movement,” she added.

 
 
 
The picture was posted four days ago and has since received nearly 17000 likes and several uplifting comments from friends and fans alike.

Vanita has appeared in Marathi projects such as Vicky Velingkar and Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, among others. Her role in 2019's 'Kabir Singh' with actor Shahid Kapoor became popular meme content, where she is shown outrunning Kapoor after breaking a glass in the film. 

