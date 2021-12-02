Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Faints In Karan Kundrra's Arms After Intense Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

"Where is your brain my darling, in your a**," said Shamita Shetty mocking Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. | Instagram

2021-12-02T15:45:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 3:45 pm

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will include a major battle amongst the housemates as they strive to win a challenge. Non-VIP participants, who were previously shown standing strong against VIP contestants, will be seen battling amongst themselves to save the prize money.

The disputes between the boys Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehajpal grow ugly as they go violent, according to the teaser for the upcoming episode.

 
 
 
The argument between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, would go out of control, shocking both the housemates and the audience. Shetty will be seen speaking rudely to VIP members in the upcoming episode, which irritates Bhattacharjee, who warns the actress not to be disrespectful.

Both come close to each other and get engaged in a war of words. Shetty mocks Bhattacharjee and says, "Where is your brain my darling, in your a**". This irks Bhattacharjee, who goes behind Shetty and warns her to watch her language.

They both try to start a physical fight and charge at each other, but the housemates stop them. While Bhattacharjee is stopped by Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty is stopped by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi.

Bhattacharjee shouts at Shetty and says, "Teri shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi." Shetty gets physically so involved in the fight that she ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra's hands. Kundrra immediately lifts her up and rushes towards the medical room. Rashami Desai shouts and says, "If you can't take criticism, they don't make on the others."

The boys of the home aren't far behind in the promo. While Umar Riaz shreds Pratik Sehajpal's shirt, Karan Kundrra hurls mud at Nishant Bhat in rage, and when Sehajpal yells at him, he slams his chest into him.

Aside from that, non-VIP members band together to annoy and bother VIP members by barging into their VIP rooms. They sit in the room, consume their food, and refuse to obey any commands or complete any home chores.

