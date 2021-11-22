'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

The well-known television reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' has been going on in full swing and entertaining audiences ever since it began airing last month. Just like every prior season, this time too the reality show is full of twists, surprises, fights, gossip, drama, and a massive amount of entertainment.

In the latest episode, it was seen that Karan Kundrra showed his disappointment with friend and housemate Nishant Bhat. In a task during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Kundrra used the words ‘biggest manipulator’, and ‘untrustworthy’ for Bhat, which left the latter in teary-eyed.

In the episode, husband-and-wife-duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa came to the show. Singh and Limbachiyaa made the housemates participate in a game where they had to designate the given tags to their co-contestants and strike their faces with a plate full of foam. Singh called Kundrra and asked who would he call the biggest manipulator on the show. In response to this, Kundrra took Bhat's name and said, “He is the biggest manipulator. Isne toh mujhe hi jhol kar diya”. As Bhat did not say anything in return, Singh said that she has never witnessed him this quiet in several years. Nishant replied, “Toofan ke aane se pehle ka sannata (The calm before the storm)”.

Later, Kundrra was also requested to name the contestant who cannot be trusted. The actor once again named Bhat and said, "I can never believe Nishant. Bharose ke layak nahin hai vo. (He is not someone who can be trusted)”. When Singh said that Kundrra has known Bhat for a long time, Karan replies, "Hota hai zindagi mein yeh sab, hote rehta hai. Uski kuch cheezein hai jo dukh pahuncha gayi (Such things keep on happening in life. A few of his actions have hurt me).”

Nishant Bhat got teary-eyed after listening to this and Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, and Tejasswi Prakash consoled him. Later in the episode, Bhat revealed his wish to leave the show as he told Rajiv Adatia, “I want to go home.” Adatia consoled him with a few words and hugged him as well.