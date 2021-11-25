Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15': Fans Name Karan Kundrra ‘Sasta Kabir Singh’ For Being Possessive Towards Tejasswi Prakash

In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15,' Karan Kundrra inquired Tejasswi Prakash for having a 'soft corner' for Vishal Kotian. Prakash then told him that she is friends with Kotian from the very first day.

'Bigg Boss 15': Fans Name Karan Kundrra ‘Sasta Kabir Singh’ For Being Possessive Towards Tejasswi Prakash
Karan Kundrra with Tejaswi Prakash in 'Bigg Boss 15.' | Instagram

Trending

'Bigg Boss 15': Fans Name Karan Kundrra ‘Sasta Kabir Singh’ For Being Possessive Towards Tejasswi Prakash
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T19:47:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 7:47 pm

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the news for their developing bond on the show. In a recent episode, Kundrra was seen asking Prakash for her friendship with another housemate, Vishal Kotian. 'Bigg Boss' fans have pointed out that Kundrra's possessive behaviour reminded them of ‘Kabir Singh.'

'Kabir Singh' was the titular part portrayed by Shahid Kapoor in the 2019 movie by the same name. The character was presented to be a possessive lover.

In the episode, Kundrra inquired Prakash for having a 'soft corner' for Kotian. Prakash then told him that she is friends with Kotian from the very first day. Kundrra then says, “Tere ko usmein aisa kya dikha hai? Jab tujhe maloom hai jo sabke baare mein bakwas karta hai (What do you see in him? You know he back talks rubbish about everyone.)” Prakash then obstructs him and says, “Mein logon ki kahi suni baaton pe react karne walon mein se nahi hun. (I don't react to what other people are saying.)”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tejasswi Prakash then adds, “Tujhe mein sahi lagun ya na lagun, mujhe pata hai ki mein sahi hun. Ultimately yeh tere uper hai. Tujhe jo sochna hai tu woh soch or tujhe jo karna hai woh tu kar. (I don't care if you think I am wrong, I know I am not. Ultimately, it's on you if you think I am wrong, you can think and do whatever you feel like.)” She also says that she can never think of something like that for her partner and that she is baffled by Kundrra's behaviour. Kundrra then says, “If you will react like this then I will go away," Prakash responds, "I will also go away then.”

Calling Kundrra ‘Kabir Singh’, one person wrote, “Karan's possessiveness is really creepy man. Sasta Kabir Singh vibes #TejasswiIsTheBoss #TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15." While another one said, “Press wale called Teja dominating, for advising Karan but Karan is being praised as ‘Kabir Singh’ for his possessiveness. I mean I like Karan but if this is his attitude towards a relationship, then the line dividing healthy and toxic is thinning. #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

One fan pointed out another talk of Prakash and Kundrra and said, “'Karan - Don't talk to me. What are you trying to prove that I'm insecure of Vishal? I'm possessive not insecure.' He is giving Kabir Singh vibes."

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Karan Kundrra Mumbai Bigg Boss TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Artist Praneet Soi Maps Migration Of Images, Patterns In New Show

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2' All Set To Go Off-Air?

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

Sonu Sood Appeals For Financial Assistance With Choreographer K Sivasankar's Covid Bills

NIFT Student, Who Designed Vir Das’ International Emmy Award Outfit, Ecstatic

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Seal It With A Kiss In The City Of Love

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Sri Lanka Cruise To 187-Run Win Over West Indies In Galle Test

Sri Lanka Cruise To 187-Run Win Over West Indies In Galle Test

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Now Streaming On OTT

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Now Streaming On OTT

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon

'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Want Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hopes To Come Crashing Down'

'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Want Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hopes To Come Crashing Down'

Read More from Outlook

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik also joined the TMC.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement