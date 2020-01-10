Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Zariwala's Husband Parag Slams Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai And More

Bigg Boss 13 has been ruffling a lot of feathers when it comes to violence and aggression this season. Shefali Zariwala has been one of the strongest contenders inside the house but of late, we have seen her break down a lot inside. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi slammed Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai among others. He even said that he feels Bigg Boss this season has been very unfair.

"I have never seen Shefali cry in her life until Bigg Boss 13," said Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi. He added, "When I watched her breakdown inside the house, I felt so frustrated. I wanted to bring her back and never let her go inside." He also slammed Paras and Rashami for targeting Shefali and said, "At that moment, I felt like abusing him. If he was in front of me, I would have reacted badly. I can take if someone says anything to me but not my wife."

Many have pointed that this season, BB has been pretty partial. Parag agreed to it and shared, "I totally agree that this season, there are no rules. The most entertaining part of BB is dancing, 95% of the time this year it has gone cancelled."

Parag and Shefali have been married for a couple of years now. This is the first time Shefali has entered the house as a wildcard and has been on the top of her game.

