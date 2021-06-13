‘BB Ki Vines’ Fame Bhuvan Bam Shares Emotional Note On The Loss Of His Parents

Popular YouTube channel 'BB Ki Vines' fame Bhuvan Bam has shared an emotional note on Instagram mourning the loss of parents to Covid-19 within a month.

"My Aai (mother) is not with me, neither is Baba (father). Now I have to learn how to live from the beginning. But doesn't feel like it," he said.

The YouTuber’s father Avnindra Bam died on May 11 and his mother Padma Bam died on June 10.

"Without Aai (mother) and Baba (father), nothing will be the same. Everything fell apart in a month. My home, dreams, everything," he said, adding, "Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon."

Many of his followers are commenting on his post trying to console the YouTuber.

"I'm so sorry for your loss bhai. You've done a lot. I've seen it first-hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what's written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I'm always there," Actor Rajkumar Rao responded to his post.

