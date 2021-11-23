Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bangarraju' Teaser Released On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday

The makers released a teaser for the film today (November 23) while wishing the actor a happy birthday.

'Bangarraju' Teaser Released On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday
'Bangarraju' Teaser Divulged On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday | Instagram/@imanchubabu

Trending

'Bangarraju' Teaser Released On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T23:20:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:20 pm

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's first look in his father Akkineni Nagarjuna's wholesome family entertainer 'Bangarraju' was launched on Monday (November 22) to a rousing reception. A day later, the film's teaser has been released. The date was also chosen so that Chaitanya's birthday celebrations could collide with the first look. 

The film casts several stars with the likes of Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

Chaitanya is shown in the video wearing all of 'Bangarraju' jewels, which are displayed in front of Nagarjuna's massive photo frame. He then walks out in style and strikes a cattle stick on the ground, which lands on his Royal Enfield motorcycle. As he gets on the bike, he becomes a little emotional. This teaser gives a nostalgic feeling for 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which was the prequel of this film.

Chaitanya looks lively in the teaser, and the background score by Anup Rubens adds to the visual appeal. Other notable features include Yuvraj's cinematography and high production values. The teaser has certainly boosted interest in the film, which is currently getting shot in Mysore.

After the most memorable film of the Akkineni family, 'Manam', Nagarjuna and Chaitanya are seen sharing screen space for the second time. Their onscreen chemistry in 'Manam' was highly appreciated making fans keen about 'Bangarraju'

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Actresses Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty will play heroines opposite Nagarjuna and Chaitanya, respectively, in 'Bangarraju'.

Shetty's plays a village belle Naga Lakshmi, and her look  was receently released by Chaitanya.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Naga Chaitanya Nagarjuna Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays Struggling Ex-Cricketer, Confused Between The Game And Family

'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays Struggling Ex-Cricketer, Confused Between The Game And Family

Kannada Film 'RangiTaranga' To Be Remade In Hindi By Komal Unawnay

Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy

Rubina Dilaik Isn’t Alone! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana Were Also Fat-Shamed Recently

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

Jayanta Oinam / BCCI's catering and menu document has one section: 'IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL.'

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement