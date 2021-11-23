'Bangarraju' Teaser Released On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's first look in his father Akkineni Nagarjuna's wholesome family entertainer 'Bangarraju' was launched on Monday (November 22) to a rousing reception. A day later, the film's teaser has been released. The date was also chosen so that Chaitanya's birthday celebrations could collide with the first look.

The film casts several stars with the likes of Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

Chaitanya is shown in the video wearing all of 'Bangarraju' jewels, which are displayed in front of Nagarjuna's massive photo frame. He then walks out in style and strikes a cattle stick on the ground, which lands on his Royal Enfield motorcycle. As he gets on the bike, he becomes a little emotional. This teaser gives a nostalgic feeling for 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which was the prequel of this film.

Chaitanya looks lively in the teaser, and the background score by Anup Rubens adds to the visual appeal. Other notable features include Yuvraj's cinematography and high production values. The teaser has certainly boosted interest in the film, which is currently getting shot in Mysore.

After the most memorable film of the Akkineni family, 'Manam', Nagarjuna and Chaitanya are seen sharing screen space for the second time. Their onscreen chemistry in 'Manam' was highly appreciated making fans keen about 'Bangarraju'

Actresses Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty will play heroines opposite Nagarjuna and Chaitanya, respectively, in 'Bangarraju'.

Shetty's plays a village belle Naga Lakshmi, and her look was receently released by Chaitanya.