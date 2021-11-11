Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes that his upcoming film's story should have a community viewing experience.

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. | Instagram/ayushmannk

Trending

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T19:02:13+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 7:02 pm

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed the trailer of the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. While he is keen on seeing the audience's reaction to the film, he also hopes that this films pulls the audience to theatres and helps in bringing back the magic of cinema in everyone's life.

Khurrana will be seen sharing screen space with actress Vaani Kapoor in this Abhishek Kapoor directorial. He also feels that the subject of the film is start conversations which are important in today's time.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Talking about the film being an out and out theatrical experience, he tells us, "I’m hugely excited about 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' - it’s a high concept theatrical film because of the uniqueness of script. I hope it will contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like this trigger community conversations and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre.”

Khurrana is known for his choice of films, which are always unconventional. Be it about sperm donation, erectile dysfunction or LGBTQ+ relationships, he is often credited for bringing stories which otherwise were never considered mainstream.

He feels grateful to be able to tell stories which make a difference to the community.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

"I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society. The storytellers of these films have some great concepts that people haven’t experienced on screen before and that’s what makes them really special for me. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one such script," says the actor.

The film's trailer crossed 10 million videos within a few hours of release. It shows the story of a trainer in gym, playd by Khurrana, who falls in love with a trans woman, played by Vaani Kapoor.

Besides 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Khurrana will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek', Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G' and Aanand L. Rai production 'Action Hero'.

"

Tags

Yashika Mathur Ayushmann Khurrana Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

'Squid Game' To Return On Netflix For Season 2, Confirms Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Kajal Pisal Enjoyed A Goa Holiday Before Shooting For 'Sirf Tum'

Twitterati Can't Keep Calm After Paul Rudd Named As The Sexiest Man Of The Year 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shubhangi Atre Recalls The Time She Got Lost In A Jungle

Shubhangi Atre Recalls The Time She Got Lost In A Jungle

Bhagyashree: I Am Proud Of The Choices Abhimanyu Is Making

Bhagyashree: I Am Proud Of The Choices Abhimanyu Is Making

Kartik Aaryan Raises Anticipation And Excitement For 'Dhamaka,' With A New Promo

Kartik Aaryan Raises Anticipation And Excitement For 'Dhamaka,' With A New Promo

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Almost Rejected 'Uri,' Here’s What Changed His Mind!

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Almost Rejected 'Uri,' Here’s What Changed His Mind!

Read More from Outlook

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

Outlook Web Desk / BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said: ‘Congress's Salman Khurshid in his new book writes that Hindutva is similar to the jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram’.

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement