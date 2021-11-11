Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed the trailer of the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. While he is keen on seeing the audience's reaction to the film, he also hopes that this films pulls the audience to theatres and helps in bringing back the magic of cinema in everyone's life.

Khurrana will be seen sharing screen space with actress Vaani Kapoor in this Abhishek Kapoor directorial. He also feels that the subject of the film is start conversations which are important in today's time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Talking about the film being an out and out theatrical experience, he tells us, "I’m hugely excited about 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' - it’s a high concept theatrical film because of the uniqueness of script. I hope it will contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like this trigger community conversations and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre.”

Khurrana is known for his choice of films, which are always unconventional. Be it about sperm donation, erectile dysfunction or LGBTQ+ relationships, he is often credited for bringing stories which otherwise were never considered mainstream.

He feels grateful to be able to tell stories which make a difference to the community.

"I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society. The storytellers of these films have some great concepts that people haven’t experienced on screen before and that’s what makes them really special for me. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one such script," says the actor.

The film's trailer crossed 10 million videos within a few hours of release. It shows the story of a trainer in gym, playd by Khurrana, who falls in love with a trans woman, played by Vaani Kapoor.

Besides 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Khurrana will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek', Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G' and Aanand L. Rai production 'Action Hero'.

