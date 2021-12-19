Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
EXCLUSIVE

Ayush Mehra: An Actor Gets Immune To Rejection Because They Gets Rejected On Their Face

‘Call Your Agent Bollywood’ actor Ayush Mehra speaks up about how he has faced numerous rejections in his career, and how he now has gotten immune to them.

Ayush Sharma | Instagram

2021-12-19T22:32:34+05:30
Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:32 pm

Actor Ayush Mehra has been quite a popular name when it comes to shows on YouTube and Instagram videos. He has worked with some of the biggest names in YouTube content like TVF, Filter Copy and many others. He, however, recently made a terrific transition to the major leagues with his first Netflix show, ‘Call Your Agent Bollywood’. He has received praise from all corners, but the road to this has not been easy. A recent interview quotes Mehra as the actor who gave 1000 auditions.

“Rejection is a part of an actors life. Not only an actor’s life, but rejection is also something which everyone goes through at some point or the other in life may be from friends, girlfriends, office and so on. So, I feel it is pretty normal to get rejected. An actor gets immune to it because he/she gets rejected on your face,” says Mehra.

Rejections are indeed a part and parcel of any actor’s journey. “Because I have been working over here for the last 5-6 years, I am immune to it (rejection) now. I don’t take it too much to my heart,” adds Mehra.

Do the casting agents or production people have something specific to tell him when they’re probably rejecting his audition? “(I don’t get it) especially when somebody says your face has been overexposed. Though I don’t get that very much, I do have to hear it. It is probably because I don’t fit those criteria at that point in time, but there are ten thousand other criteria I might fit in. So, I think rejection is not something to be taken to your heart and I personally don’t feel that there is anything called overexposed because I have been seeing my superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar for the last 30 years and I still can’t get enough of them. I feel it all depends on the project and its requirements,” concludes Mehra.

Mehra will soon be making his big Bollywood film debut, the shooting of which he has wrapped up recently.

Also Read: Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

