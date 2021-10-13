Aryan Khan To Spend Another Night In Jail; Bail Hearing Postponed Till Thursday Noon

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail application has been postponed till Thursday Noon (October 14), by the Mumbai court. This means that the 23-year-old will spend another night in the Arthur Road prison.

Advocate Amit Desai, representing Aryan Khan in the case said during the hearing on Wednesday, "They are not peddlers, drug traffickers. This isn't the way they should be treated. In many countries, these substances are legal. Let us not penalise these people. They have learnt their lesson." He also added that neither ecstacy, MD or cash was recovered from him by the NCB.

"He didn't have cash to buy, nothing to sell. Only the three persons seem to have been arrested that afternoon. Though the recovery is much, I am arguing why his custody is no longer relevant. They are doing a good job by arresting many, but that doesn't give them the right to hold on to those who are not related," he said.

In reply. Additional Solicitor General countered the arguments by saying that the case wasn’t "that simple".

“The record shows the statement of the accused. I will play the Whatsapp chat and relevant parts of the panchanama, to show how we are contending that this isn't a case that someone says am only an invitee, at most who has consumed. It isn't that simple. To go to the very root of the matter, " he said, adding that WhatsApp chats beyween Aryan Khan and foreign international hinted at procuring drugs in bulk.

“Hard drugs, bulk. Can't be for personal consumption. We have approached MEA to find how we can find this foreign national," he said.

Earlier in the hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan after his arrest in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.

The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.

“During initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the foreign agency concerned,” the affidavit said.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate's court rejected the same last week.

The NCB further said there have been several seizures of intermediary quantities of drugs from Aryan Khan's co-accused and there has also been seizure of commercial quantities of Mephedrone from one accused – Abdul Sheikh.

It said the allegations that the accused have been falsely implicated are untrue and misleading, as there is sufficient material in the form of WhatsApp chats and photographs which show the ingredients of conspiracy.

“Considering the influence that Aryan Khan holds in the society, it is very much possible that he may tamper with evidence and influence other witnesses whom he personally knows,” the affidavit said, adding there is also a possibility of the accused fleeing justice.

(With Inputs From PTI)