Aryan Khan Gets A Grand Welcome By Fans Outside Mannat

The road outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra was jam packed on Saturday as large crowds waited for the actor's son Aryan Khan to return home. The 23-year-old was given bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday and was relieved from judicial custody on Saturday.

From dhols to firecrackers and fans singing songs, it seemed like Diwali started early for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans. A priest even stationed himself outside Mannat and said that he would chant Hanuman Chalisa for the safety of Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

Those who could not be present outside Mannat, ensured that the celebrations continue virtually as 'Welcome Home Aryan' trended on social media on Saturday.

While a many cameramen and reporters stationed themselves out the superstar's house, many fans expressed their joy of having their 'prince' safely back home. Many fans waited to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan or Aryan Khan upon their arrival. However, their efforts went in vain.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 in a case of alleged drugs found on a cruise he was partying in. After being in the custody of NCB, he was shifted to judicial custody in the Arthur Road Jail.