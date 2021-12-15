Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Bail Conditions Modified; Bombay HC Grants Exemption From Weekly Attendance

Aryan Khan requested an exemption from the weekly appearances that were part of his bail conditions in a drug-related case last week.

Aryan Khan Bail Conditions Modified; Bombay HC Grants Exemption From Weekly Attendance
Aryan Khan. | Instagram

Trending

Aryan Khan Bail Conditions Modified; Bombay HC Grants Exemption From Weekly Attendance
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T15:59:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 3:59 pm

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted a plea by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan requesting modification and easing of certain of the bail terms in the cruise ship heroin bust case, including weekly presence at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai headquarters.

According to a report by The Indian Express, A single-judge panel led by Justice Nitin W Sambre ruled that Aryan Khan must appear before the NCB's Special Investigation team in Delhi as and when called, providing the Central agency provides a 72-hour notice.

Before leaving Mumbai, the applicant must notify the investigating officer and provide an itinerary, according to the court.

Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on October 30 after being imprisoned for 26 days. On October 28, a single-judge panel of High Court Justice Nitin W Sambre granted him bail two days before his release on 14 conditions, including attending before the NCB every Friday.

Aryan Khan has stated in an interim application, argued by senior advocate Amit Desai, that since the investigation in the case has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Delhi office of NCB, his visits to the Mumbai office may be relaxed because the latter is not interrogating him and, as a result, his attendance every Friday may not be required.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Aryan Khan, according to the court's order, visited the NCB's Mumbai headquarters on November 5, 12, 19, and 26, as well as December 3 and 10.

Aryan Khan stated in his plea that he is escorted by police officers every Friday when he attends the NCB's office in Mumbai owing to the presence of a large number of media persons outside the NCB office. According to the petition, he is continuously approached by the press, photographed, and questioned, all of which is unnecessary. Khan went on to say that he had "firm roots in society" and will cooperate as needed.

On October 28, three of the defendants in the case, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, were ordered to be released on bail after posting personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties in the same amount.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bollywood Drugs and Narcotics Celebrity Cases Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': First Reviews Call It The Best Spidey Movie Till Date

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': First Reviews Call It The Best Spidey Movie Till Date

Kapil Dev On Ranveer Singh's '83': I'm Very Emotional After Watching The Trailer

Mahesh Babu Recovering Well After Undergoing Knee Surgery In Spain

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Wish Each Other One Month Wedding Anniversary On Instagram

John Abraham Seen As Super Soldier In 'Attack' Teaser; Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Make an appearance

Ankita Lokhande Calls Herself Mrs. Jain, Posts Adorable Photos From Wedding With Vicky Jain

Watch: Katrina Kaif Smiles After Paparazzi Ask Vicky Kaushal 'How's The Josh'

Aamir Khan Travels To 100 Locations In 200 Days For Shooting ' Laal Singh Chaddha'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Allowing Anyone To Enter Her Room After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Allowing Anyone To Enter Her Room After Testing Positive For Covid-19

When Priyanka Chopra Was Floored By Keanu Reeves' Kindness During 'The Matrix Resurrections' Shoot

When Priyanka Chopra Was Floored By Keanu Reeves' Kindness During 'The Matrix Resurrections' Shoot

Aftab Shivdasani: Want To Do More Work, But Don’t Want To Compromise On My Standards

Aftab Shivdasani: Want To Do More Work, But Don’t Want To Compromise On My Standards

Ram Madhvani: I Have 22 Scripts That Have Not Yet Been Filmed

Ram Madhvani: I Have 22 Scripts That Have Not Yet Been Filmed

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Outlook Web Desk / British-Indian Leena Nair became the global CEO of French luxury fashion brand Chanel after her 30-year career at Unilever. Here's a look at Nair and other Indians working as CEOs of global platforms.

Advertisement