NCB Arrests Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Under Drugs Act

Three people including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, were arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai, on Saturday, where they busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

According to reports, the detainees in the case had been taken for medical tests in JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. NCB will seek police custody, in order to further investigate the case.

Earlier in the day, news reports had come out confirming that Aryan Khan, 23, along with 12 others was detained by the NCB.

“On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered,” a statement issued by the NCB said on Sunday morning.

Aryan Khan’s phone was being investigated, and sources close to the NCB sleuths inform have found out plenty of chats indicating that Aryan ordered and consumed drugs regularly. Aryan Khan has been charged under the Section 27 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Apart from Aryan Khan, others who were detained by the NCB were Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.