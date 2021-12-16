Arshi Khan Is Enjoying Her Work On New Platforms

Actress Arshi Khan cemented her place in the showbiz after participating in 'Bigg Boss 11'. She eventually made multiple appearances across various television show and has now paved her way towards films and web series. The actress, who is otherwise a known television name, finds the experience of working in other platforms rather pleasant.

Khan will be next seen in upcoming series, 'Mail Trail' and is also shooting for a movie opposite Bhojpuri superstar, Khesari Lal Yadav. The change of work environment has done good for her, she says.

"Though I started with, I now feel that OTT shows and movies has got a long time opportunities for actors. TV shows are mostly giving opportunities to young newcomers and I would like to expand my horizon. I feel OTT and movies as a medium are secured career," she tells us.

The actress, who has been part of television shows such as, "'Savitri Devi College and Hospital', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', amongst others, is quick to add, "So I'm mostly taking them (OTT shows and movies) as of now."

Khan, who shot to the fame with 'Bigg Boss' says this year she isn't watching the episodes of ongoing 15th season, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

"I'm not watching them as the promos are really not exciting. Besides that I'm busy with my hectic shoot timings. However, there is no much buzz this time. Infact even the wildcard couldn't help the show," she says.

The actress, however, does find time for it during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for Salman Khan,

"I watch during weekends as Salman Khan is my favourite. I personally feel either Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz or Prateek Sehajpal are in the top list of competitors, who can win the game."