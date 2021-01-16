Amitabh Bachchan Soon To Host Reality Show To Promote Uttarakhand Tourism

January 16, 2021
Film production company Messers Jumping Tomato Marketing Private Limited will make the show for which the state government will pay it Rs 12.81 crore, minister said.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan
PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will soon host a reality show to promote the tourism of Uttarakhand state.

Uttarakhand Cabinet took the decision in the same regard at a meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat late on Friday night.

Cabinet Minister and state government spokesperson Madan Kaushik revealed that the show named '100 Days in Heaven', will be hosted by the veteran Bollywood actor, and will be telecast on several TV news and entertainment channels.

"The programme will be a sort of an ad campaign to promote Uttarakhand tourism made on the lines of the one the Bollywood actor has been doing for Gujarat," he said.

Film production company Messers Jumping Tomato Marketing Private Limited would make the show for which the state government will pay it Rs 12.81 crore, Kaushik said.

With PTI inputs

 

