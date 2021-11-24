Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amazon Studios Is Working On Developing 'Mass Effect' TV Series

According to reports, the tech giant is working on an agreement with publisher Electronic Arts for a Mass Effect series.

Amazon Studios Is Working On Developing 'Mass Effect' TV Series
Amazon Studios Reportedly Working On Developing 'Mass Effect' TV Series | Instagram/@masseffect

Trending

Amazon Studios Is Working On Developing 'Mass Effect' TV Series
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T18:43:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 6:43 pm

Popular video game 'Mass Effect,' may soon develop a Television series around it. The Casey Hudson, Drew Karpyshyn, and Preston Watamaniuk brain- child aims to be turned into a series soon with collaboration with Amazon Studios. The franchise shows an alternate reality in which humans and many alien civilizations have invaded the Milky Way galaxy utilising technology that was apparently left behind by a more evolved civilisation.

The original three games in the hit sci-fi roleplaying series received Legendary Edition remasters earlier this year, and fans are looking forward to a brand-new entry in the genre for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Aside from these games, it appears as 'Mass Effect' may also receive its own TV show.

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios is close to reaching an agreement with 'Mass Effect' producer Electronic Arts that would see the property get its own Amazon Prime series. There were no more specifics provided, though Deadline reported that Amazon Studios is interested in more sci-fi and fantasy adaptations following the success of The Wheel of Time.

"You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said. "We have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more." Salke added.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Next year's 'Lord of the Rings' series, which will debut on Amazon Prime in September, would be a good match for 'Mass Effect'. The 'Hobbit' and the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy are set thousands of years before the events seen (or read) in the programme, which wrapped filming in August.

The upcoming 'Mass Effect' game has a lot of people excited, although there aren't many information yet. With a teaser trailer, it was announced during last year's Game Awards. The clip didn't reveal much, and aside from further teaser imagery released on November 7, developer BioWare has been tight-lipped about the game's content.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Amazon Prime Series Online Games Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!

Shoojit Sircar On 'Sardar Udham': I Wanted Audiences To Take Back Jallianwala Bagh

Shahid Kapoor On 'Jersey': Doing A Remake Can Be Tougher Than Playing An Original Character

John Abraham On Pandemic Serving As An Opportunity To Reset

15 Years Of 'Dhoom 2': Vijay Krishna Acharya Shares What Went Behind Designing The Biggest Action Scenes

Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' To Release On December 10

Priyanka Chopra Praises Vir Das For His International Emmy Nomination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Read More from Outlook

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

Koushik Paul / This two-match India vs New Zealand series will be a great opportunity for a young man like Shreyas Iyer to impress the national selectors and take his Test career forward.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement