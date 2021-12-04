Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

'Tadap' created a buzz among the target population almost immediately after the theatrical trailer was released, and the momentum was maintained with the hit soundtrack.

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021
Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria. | Instagram

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021
2021-12-04T14:40:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 2:40 pm

'Tadap', an emotional love story starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, premiered on 1650 screens throughout India today and is off to a good start. According to early estimates, the film earned between Rs 3.75 and Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day, making it the third-largest opener of 2021 after 'Sooryavanshi' (Rs 26.40 crore) and 'Antim: The Final Truth' (Rs 4.75 crore). It outperforms films such as 'Roohi', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Thalaivii', 'Bell Bottom' (non-Maharashtra release), and 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

The conventional anticipation for the picture was for it to open somewhere around Rs 3 crore, but after watching the rate of advance bookings, the trade began to believe in a greater opening.  In Mumbai and Bihar, the Sajid Nadiadwala production has done the best, with certain centres in Maharashtra's interiors also putting up the houseful board. In the present scenario, this is a fantastic start for 'Tadap', especially since it is Shetty's first foray into entertainment.

'Tadap' created a buzz among the target population almost immediately after the theatrical trailer was released, and the momentum was maintained with the hit soundtrack. These two elements, combined with targeted promotional initiatives, resulted in opening-day ticket sales. PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, three national chains, have put up a total of around Rs 1.50 crore. 'Tadap', too, seems to have a mass content and a high recall value, which has aided the film's success.

The film's destiny hinges on the trend over the weekend and the hold in collections on Monday, as the opening day has set the stage for it to earn more over the weekend. A positive weekend trend will offer the film a chance to succeed, however, a flat weekend will be a red flag. The picture should aim for a weekend gross of Rs 14 crore. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tara Sutaria Sajid Nadiadwala Mumbai Movie Review Box Office Collection
