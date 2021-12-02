Deepika Padukone Appreciates Mini Mathur's Support for '83'

Since the trailer for '83' was released, fans have been gushing over it. The teaser has received so much positive feedback that praise has not stopped pouring in, and social media has been filled with messages applauding Ranveer Singh and his colleagues. The Kabir Khan-directed film has already generated a lot of attention. Mini Mathur, overwhelmed by the positive response to her husband's film, came to Instagram stories to greet Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. What attracted our attention was the actress's response of affection.

Ranveer Singh wrote a long email yesterday thanking all of his fans for their positive reactions to the trailer and for their encouraging messages. Sharing this note on her stories, Mathur wrote, “Never ever before have I been witness to all that amazing love that poured in for the '83' trailer yesterday!!! Thrilled to bits for @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone and the entire cast & crew.” Sharing this in her story Deepika Padukone wrote, “None of it would have been possible without your love and support…@minimathur”.

Deepika Padukone co-stars alongside Ranveer Singh as his on-screen wife in '83'. Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahira Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, and other actors star in the film. On December 24, the film '83' will be released in theatres.

Ranveer Singh is presently filming 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar's next. In addition, Ranveer Singh will work with Rohit Shetty for the third time on 'Cirkus', alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.