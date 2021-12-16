After Kareena Kapoor, Her Domestic Help Tests Covid-19 Positive

On Wednesday, two days after actress Kareena Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, her domestic assistance acquired the illness as well.

However, civic officials who gathered over 100 swabs from the premises of actor and filmmaker Karan Johar have opened their housing societies after all of the samples tested negative.

Kapoor had gone to a gathering at the home of director Karan Johar. According to the Times of India, a civic official stated on Wednesday that they got reports of the actor's maid testing positive.

"We will be checking on their health condition till the time they are in isolation. Apart from these high-risk contacts, we had also tested 108 people from four buildings of actor Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Seema Khan and they all have tested negative. We have therefore decided to unseal their buildings," said the official, adding that Covid test reports of actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, who were also a part of the party, have come out negative.

Officials claimed they are also attempting to contact costume designer Manish Malhotra, who was also present at the celebration, to inquire about his health.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday took to Instagram where he wrote, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RT-PCR tests and with the grace of God we are all negative. In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an eight-person intimate gathering is not a ‘party.’ And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar.”

Meanwhile, authorities from the BMC's K west ward have stated that they have tested all close contacts of actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, and all have come back negative.