Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

After Kareena Kapoor, Her Domestic Help Tests Covid-19 Positive

Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan & Amrita Arora have tested COVID positive.

After Kareena Kapoor, Her Domestic Help Tests Covid-19 Positive
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor. | Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Trending

After Kareena Kapoor, Her Domestic Help Tests Covid-19 Positive
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T15:40:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 3:40 pm

On Wednesday, two days after actress Kareena Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, her domestic assistance acquired the illness as well.

However, civic officials who gathered over 100 swabs from the premises of actor and filmmaker Karan Johar have opened their housing societies after all of the samples tested negative.

Kapoor had gone to a gathering at the home of director Karan Johar. According to the Times of India, a civic official stated on Wednesday that they got reports of the actor's maid testing positive.

"We will be checking on their health condition till the time they are in isolation. Apart from these high-risk contacts, we had also tested 108 people from four buildings of actor Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Seema Khan and they all have tested negative. We have therefore decided to unseal their buildings," said the official, adding that Covid test reports of actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, who were also a part of the party, have come out negative.

Officials claimed they are also attempting to contact costume designer Manish Malhotra, who was also present at the celebration, to inquire about his health.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday took to Instagram where he wrote, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RT-PCR tests and with the grace of God we are all negative. In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an eight-person intimate gathering is not a ‘party.’ And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar.”

Meanwhile, authorities from the BMC's K west ward have stated that they have tested all close contacts of actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, and all have come back negative.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kareena Kapoor Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress COVID 19 Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

Milind Gunaji's Son Abhishek Gunaji Ties The Knot With Radha Patil

Varunn Jain Feels Blessed To Have Worked With Seasoned Actors Like Neelu Vaghela, Rupal Patel

Shubhangi Atre Grooves To Sridevi's Iconic Track 'Hawaa Hawaai'

Barack Obama Unveils His List Of Best Movies Of 2021

Special Shows Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Cancelled In Chennai

Rashami Desai Confesses Her Love To Umar Riyaz

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Read More from Outlook

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Tanzil Asif / If Bihar is the poorest state, Kishanganj and adjoining Seemanchal districts are its poorest. Snapshots of a crippling life in Bihar’s poorest district

Advertisement