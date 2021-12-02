Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Crops out Kangana Ranaut From 'Ungli' Poster, Faces Backlash From Netizens

Dharma Productions posted the film's poster on Twitter after seven years of 'Ungli', but allegedly edited Kangana Ranaut out of it, which enraged her fans.

Karan Johar Crops out Kangana Ranaut From 'Ungli' Poster, Faces Backlash From Netizens
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar. | Instagram

Trending

Karan Johar Crops out Kangana Ranaut From 'Ungli' Poster, Faces Backlash From Netizens
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T19:57:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 7:57 pm

In a now-deleted tweet, producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared a poster from 'Ungli' to commemorate the film's seven-year anniversary. Under Karan Johar's brand, 'Ungli' was financed. According to a Hindustan Times article, it allegedly erased Kangana Ranaut off the film poster.

It should be mentioned that Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been feuding for more than four years. According to reports, the amended 'Ungli' poster included Emraan Hashmi, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Dutt. However, Kangana Ranaut, who appeared alongside Hashmi in the initial poster, was absent. Ranaut's withdrawal did not sit well with her admirers, who took to social media to criticise Dharma Productions and Karan Johar.

“Y’all really just cropped out Kangana, have some shame KJo," one Twitter user wrote. “Anyway… Adharma Production doesn’t deserve Kangana," another wrote, while a third said, “Kangana hate is so visible".

Last month, Ranaut and Johar both were awarded the Padma Shri. Ranaut spoke honestly about her relationship with Karan Johar at the Times Now Summit, which she attended after the Padma ceremony. In an episode of Koffee with Johar, Ranaut referred to the host as "the flag bearer of nepotism."

“Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us in different time slots." Ranaut joked when asked why she didn't meet Johar at the Padma Awards.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

“I tried to spot him around and he wasn’t there. I would have spoken to him. There can be conflicts and disagreements but that doesn’t mean that you do not believe in co-existing. That’s what I speak about and giving equal opportunities to all, be it outsider-insider, underprivileged, nepotism. I encourage co-existence of all kids so I was not going to misbehave." Ranaut added.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kangana Ranaut Karan Johar Mumbai Film Bollywood Films: Bans and Controversies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Faints In Karan Kundrra's Arms After Intense Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Cobie Smulders To Reprise Role Of Maria Hill In The Upcoming Series 'Secret Invasion'

'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash Claims Jiju Ritesh Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'

Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction When KKR Loses An IPL Match

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Appreciates Mini Mathur's Support for '83'

Deepika Padukone Appreciates Mini Mathur's Support for '83'

Dwayne Johnson Screams 'Holy Sh*t' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Film

Dwayne Johnson Screams 'Holy Sh*t' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Film

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son

Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols

Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The Omicron variant was first spotted in Botswana on November 9. Since then, the variant has spread to several countries but has not yet impacted Covid-19 numbers.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Jayanta Oinam / With Virat Kohli making a return and rain forecast in Mumbai, India will be forced to make changes. Here's a look at India's likely XI.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement