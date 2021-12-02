In a now-deleted tweet, producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared a poster from 'Ungli' to commemorate the film's seven-year anniversary. Under Karan Johar's brand, 'Ungli' was financed. According to a Hindustan Times article, it allegedly erased Kangana Ranaut off the film poster.

It should be mentioned that Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been feuding for more than four years. According to reports, the amended 'Ungli' poster included Emraan Hashmi, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Dutt. However, Kangana Ranaut, who appeared alongside Hashmi in the initial poster, was absent. Ranaut's withdrawal did not sit well with her admirers, who took to social media to criticise Dharma Productions and Karan Johar.

“Y’all really just cropped out Kangana, have some shame KJo," one Twitter user wrote. “Anyway… Adharma Production doesn’t deserve Kangana," another wrote, while a third said, “Kangana hate is so visible".

Last month, Ranaut and Johar both were awarded the Padma Shri. Ranaut spoke honestly about her relationship with Karan Johar at the Times Now Summit, which she attended after the Padma ceremony. In an episode of Koffee with Johar, Ranaut referred to the host as "the flag bearer of nepotism."

“Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us in different time slots." Ranaut joked when asked why she didn't meet Johar at the Padma Awards.

“I tried to spot him around and he wasn’t there. I would have spoken to him. There can be conflicts and disagreements but that doesn’t mean that you do not believe in co-existing. That’s what I speak about and giving equal opportunities to all, be it outsider-insider, underprivileged, nepotism. I encourage co-existence of all kids so I was not going to misbehave." Ranaut added.