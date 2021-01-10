After Amisha Patel, Esha Deol's Instagram Account Hacked

Bollywood actress Esha Deol’s Instagram account was hacked on Sunday and the actress warned her followers to not engage with her handle and to ignore any message they may receive from her account.

This comes just days after actress Amisha Patel’s Instagram account was hacked.

On Twitter, Deol posted a screenshot of a message she received from Instagram warning her about a "copyright violation". The actress further announced that the hackers had changed her profile name to "Instagram Support".

"This morning my official Instagram account 'imeshadeol' got hacked, so please don't reply to any message if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience," the 39-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Esha Deol and Amisha Patel, singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked recently.

