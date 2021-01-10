January 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  After Amisha Patel, Esha Deol's Instagram Account Hacked

After Amisha Patel, Esha Deol's Instagram Account Hacked

Esha Deol took to Twitter to urge her followers to not interact with her Instgram handle till the issue is resolved

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
After Amisha Patel, Esha Deol's Instagram Account Hacked
Bollywood actor Esha Deol
PTI File Photo
After Amisha Patel, Esha Deol's Instagram Account Hacked
outlookindia.com
2021-01-10T12:16:10+05:30
Also read

Bollywood actress Esha Deol’s Instagram account was hacked on Sunday and the actress warned her followers to not engage with her handle and to ignore any message they may receive from her account.

This comes just days after actress Amisha Patel’s Instagram account was hacked.

On Twitter, Deol posted a screenshot of a message she received from Instagram warning her about a "copyright violation". The actress further announced that the hackers had changed her profile name to "Instagram Support".

"This morning my official Instagram account 'imeshadeol' got hacked, so please don't reply to any message if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience," the 39-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Esha Deol and Amisha Patel, singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked recently.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Varun Dhawan Hints At Tying Knot With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal In 2021

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Instagram Cyber Security-Hacking etc Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos