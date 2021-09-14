Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well
Aftab Shivdasani | Instagram

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has been busy with numerous back-to-back OTT show shoots. He opens up about whether or not commercial masala films are watering down the high-on-content OTT platforms.

Trending

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T16:53:17+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 4:53 pm

OTT has always been referred to as a content-rich platform. Shows and movies which are on OTT are usually looked upon by others, as it’s said to be more realistic. But of late, there have been numerous commercial masala films that have made their way to OTT platforms. While many of them haven’t worked at all with the audiences, there have been an occasional few that have done decently well.

Speaking about the same is actor Aftab Shivdasani, who feels it’s slightly unfair to be saying that masala films have watered down the OTT platform’s content. “I think besides audiences that like content-driven films or shows, OTT also has an audience that enjoys massy entertainment as well. It caters to all kinds of audiences. So, I don’t see why commercial masala films cannot be released on OTT. In fact, the audience has a choice to watch whatever they are in the mood for at any time. The more choices, the better.”

Shivdasani is taking some time off shooting these days and spending some quality family time. Prior to this, he had been shooting back-to-back for OTT shows. He is all set to make a huge splash with the upcoming season of ‘Special Ops’. Also, he has his debut production venture ‘Dhundh’ coming up.

Tags

Prateek Sur Aftab Shivdasani Mumbai Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood OTT Platforms Over the Top (OTT) OTT Devices Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Kareena Kapoor On Asking For Rs 12 Crore For Playing Sita: 'It’s About Being Respectful Towards Women'

Naseeruddin Shah ‘Bluntly’ Calls Out ‘Big Budget Films’ For Their ‘Jingoistic Agenda’; Compares It With Nazi Era

Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Pratik Gandhi ‘Understands’ Why Makers Changed ‘Raavan Leela’s Title To ‘Bhavai’

Coldplay, BTS Collaborating For A New Song

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Schitt's Creek' Cast, Kaley Cuco And Hailee Steinfeld To Be Presenters At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

'Schitt's Creek' Cast, Kaley Cuco And Hailee Steinfeld To Be Presenters At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston Calls Dating Rumours With ‘Friends’ Co-star David Schwimmer ‘Bizzare’

Jennifer Aniston Calls Dating Rumours With ‘Friends’ Co-star David Schwimmer ‘Bizzare’

Samantha Prabhu Ignores Naga Chaitanya Fueling Divorce Rumours After She Praises Only Sai Pallavi In ‘Love Story’ Trailer

Samantha Prabhu Ignores Naga Chaitanya Fueling Divorce Rumours After She Praises Only Sai Pallavi In ‘Love Story’ Trailer

Is Nagarjuna helping Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steer Clear Of Getting Divorced?

Is Nagarjuna helping Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steer Clear Of Getting Divorced?

Read More from Outlook

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal BJP unit lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is set to contest the upcoming bypoll elections from Bhawanipur.

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Neeraj Thakur / Airlines all over the world have suffered heavy losses due to restrictions on travel to contain the Covid-pandemic, pushing them to resort to cost-cutting measures and operating with a leaner workforce.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

Advertisement
/