Adivi Sesh Begins Hindi Dubbing For 'Major'

Reaching the final leg of post-production, Telugu actor Adivi started the Hindi dubbing of his much-awaited bilingual film 'Major'. The film is a biographical drama on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Adivi shot for the movie simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and will also mark his Bollywood debut with this film. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce the beginning of the Hindi dub of the film.

'Major', which will be dubbed in Malayalam, is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, who reunited with Adivi after their 2018 blockbuster film 'Goodachari'. Adivi is also credited as the writer of the film, for which he is said to researched extensively.

Besides this, Adivi will also star in the Telugu film 'HIT: The Second Case'. Directed by Sailesh Konalu, the film is produced by Nani and is a sequel to the blockbuster film 'HIT: The First Case', which starred actor Vishwak Sen.

Adivi released the first look of his character KD from 'HIT: The Second Case' on December 17, his birthday.

'Major' is co-produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Productions, A+S Productions and Sony Pictures. The film also stars 'Dabangg 3' actress Saiee M Manjrekar, marking her Telugu debut. Seasoned actor Prakash Raj and actress Revathy will be seen essaying the role of Adivi's parents in the film, while actress Sobhita Dhulipala plays a pivotal role in the film.

The film will release worldwide on February 11, 2022.