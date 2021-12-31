Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh Begins Hindi Dubbing For 'Major'

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh will play the role of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the bilingual film.

Adivi Sesh Begins Hindi Dubbing For 'Major'
Actor Adivi Sesh during the shoot of 'Major'. | Instagram/Adivisesh

Trending

Adivi Sesh Begins Hindi Dubbing For 'Major'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T21:57:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 9:57 pm

Reaching the final leg of post-production, Telugu actor Adivi started the Hindi dubbing of his much-awaited bilingual film 'Major'. The film is a biographical drama on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Adivi shot for the movie simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and will also mark his Bollywood debut with this film. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce the beginning of the Hindi dub of the film.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)


'Major', which will be dubbed in Malayalam, is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, who reunited with Adivi after their 2018 blockbuster film 'Goodachari'. Adivi is also credited as the writer of the film, for which he is said to researched extensively.

Besides this, Adivi will also star in the Telugu film 'HIT: The Second Case'. Directed by Sailesh Konalu, the film is produced by Nani and is a sequel to the blockbuster film 'HIT: The First Case', which starred actor Vishwak Sen.

Adivi released the first look of his character KD from 'HIT: The Second Case' on December 17, his birthday.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

'Major' is co-produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Productions, A+S Productions and Sony Pictures. The film also stars 'Dabangg 3' actress Saiee M Manjrekar, marking her Telugu debut. Seasoned actor Prakash Raj and actress Revathy will be seen essaying the role of Adivi's parents in the film, while actress Sobhita Dhulipala plays a pivotal role in the film.

The film will release worldwide on February 11, 2022.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Adivi Sesh Hyderabad Bollywood Actor/Actress Telugu Film Bollywood Actor 26/11 Terror Attacks In Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing

From Vijay Sethupathi To Allu Arjun: Fans Love Giving Monikers To Their South Idols

Manav Kaul: I’m Scared Of Ghosts, I Can’t Even Sleep Properly If I Watch A Horror Movie

Shivangi Joshi Reacts To Misleading Reports On Her Relationship Status

From 'Jai Bhim' to 'Tuck Jagadish': South Films That Stood Out With OTT Releases

Vishwak Sen Tests Positive For Covid-19

Why JK Rowling Is Absent From The Harry Potter Reunion?

Emma Watson Reveals Her Kissing Scene With Rupert Grint In Harry Potter Was Horrifying

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh In 5 Biopics After '83's Success?

Ranveer Singh In 5 Biopics After '83's Success?

Samantha Prabhu Is learning To Say ‘Never Say Never’

Samantha Prabhu Is learning To Say ‘Never Say Never’

Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye To 2021 With An Emotional Note And Welcomes 2022

Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye To 2021 With An Emotional Note And Welcomes 2022

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai Passes Away At 97

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai Passes Away At 97

Read More from Outlook

The Year That Was 2021

The Year That Was 2021

Outlook Web Desk / With several Covid-19 restrictions in place, the country saw some major events cutting across 2021 to leave a mark in time.

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Arundhathi Subramaniam / How will the world end? With a whimper, as Eliott predicted? Or in a yawn, as Pope said it would.

KL Rahul To Lead India In ODIs, Injured Rohit Sharma Misses Out On SA Tour; Bumrah Vice-Captain

KL Rahul To Lead India In ODIs, Injured Rohit Sharma Misses Out On SA Tour; Bumrah Vice-Captain

Jayanta Oinam / India will play a three-match ODI series against South Africa after the ongoing Test series.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

Advertisement