Aditya Ojha: Covid 19 Has Taught People The Importance Of Nature

Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Television actor Aditya Ojha feels that people are more sensitive this time on Diwali and caring towards nature.

Television actor Aditya Ojha.

2021-11-03T21:37:04+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 9:37 pm

Actor Aditya Ojha, who was seen as the protagonist Yug Thakur in television show 'Namak Issk Ka', feels post Covid-19 pandemic people are now celebrating Diwali in more responsible way.

Sharing his thoughts, he tells us, "I think Covid 19 situation has changed a lot of things in this world. In India the mindset of the people has changed. The percentage of people who thought about nature and world was very less pre-COVID-19. Today people are thinking seriously about their health as well as Nature. Today people have understood the meaning of protecting nature."

Sharing an incident about his son, Ojha said: "Today my son Abir said we will buy toys and clothes instead of crackers and that really made me think how things have changed. So, I am going to light diyas, decorate the house and spend time with the family whereas earlier it was more to do with crackers and sweets. COVID-19 has not only changed the mindset of the people it has also changed the way festivals are celebrated."

The actor also believes that it is all the more important for everyone to spread happiness during this festival of lights.

"As covid-19 has cause negative impact to many families and as a result they are suffering financially. I feel this Diwali we need to spread happiness and love with families less fortunate than you. Let us help them believe that the festival of lights will ensure that the problems that they are facing will be defeated with the dawning of a bright new day!"

The actor, who is popular for his action scenes in Bhojpuri films, made his television debut in 2020 with 'Namak Issk Ka'. His father is the well-known Bhojpuri writer-director Ajay Ojha.

Aditya began his acting career in 2011 with the Bhojpuri film 'Sugna'. He has also played lead roles in Bhojpuri movies such as 'Rihaai', 'Border', and 'Shaadi Kar Ke Phas Gaya Yaar'.

