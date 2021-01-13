Actor Sonu Sood Has No License To Run A Hotel, Has Faced Demolition Earlier Also: BMC

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested the Bombay High Court to dissolve actor Sonu Sood's petition to restrict BMC from carrying out demolition of his property in Mumbai. The BMC said, "Sood suppressed the facts that demolition had been carried out at the building for illegal construction earlier too and he had no license to run a hotel there".

After the Dindoshi City Civil Court dismissed Sood's plea to restrict the BMC from taking any action against the actor's alleged illegal renovation at one of his properties in the Juhu area, he moved the Bombay HC. "Sood converted six floors of the residential building into a hotel without permission", alleges the BMC.

Anil Sakhare, BMC lawyer and senior advocate, argued that after it came to notice that Sood had made several alterations in breach of the sanctioned plans, an official demolition notice was issued in October 2020. However, the court has said it is reserving its ruling which shall be announced soon.

With PTI inputs

