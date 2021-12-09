Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Kapoor Looks Back On His Cinematic Journey

‘What your failure teaches you, your successes will never teach you’ says the actor turned director.

Abhishek Kapoor Looks Back On His Cinematic Journey
Abhishek Kapoor Looks Back On His Cinematic Journey | Instagram/@gattukapoor

Trending

Abhishek Kapoor Looks Back On His Cinematic Journey
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T14:40:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 2:40 pm

When 'Rock On' was released in 2008, it was a defining moment in Farhan Akhar's acting career, since the 'Dil Chahta Hai' director made his acting debut in the film. Not only did the film affect Farhan's life, but it also impacted Abhishek Kapoor's. Kapoor, who began his acting career in the 1990s and went on to direct a Sohail Khan film in the early 2000s, discovered a new lease on life with the musical and hasn't looked back since. He has since directed films such as 'Kai Po Che', 'Fitoor', and 'Kedarnath', and is currently awaiting the release of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

In an interview with Indian Express ahead of the premiere of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Kapoor spoke about his cinematic path thus far, what his failures have taught him, and why music plays such a significant role in his films. Looking back at his résumé, it's clear that no two of his films are comparable — one is about a Hindi-Muslim love tale set against the backdrop of a natural disaster, while the other is about a friendship between three boys set against the backdrop of escalating political tensions. Kapoor stated that he dislikes repeating himself in his films and believes that once a film is completed, he "shuts the door" on the subject. “Other filmmakers might have a stamp wherein you know that this person makes his/her films in a certain way, but in my case, every time I find a new subject, I jump into it like an absolute newcomer,” he said.

Abhishek Kapoor also discussed the jump he took after the musical triumph of 'Rock On', revealing that his next movie was situated in a completely different universe. 'Kai Po Che' was based on Chetan Bhagat's book The 3 Mistakes of My Life and was set in a milieu that had nothing in common with 'Rock On' privileged world. “It was not the same world. Of course, it was about friendship, but it was a totally different setting, different texture.” Kapoor stated that with every film he works on, he wants to focus more on the central idea of the tale than anything else. “That idea is the most important thing," he said. He claimed that he tried to tell radically distinct storylines with 'Fitoor' (which was an adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations) and later 'Kedarnath'. He stated confidently, “I personally feel that there is no similarity between the director who made 'Kai Po Che', 'Kedarnath' or 'Rock On'.”

Not every one of Kapoor's films has been a smash hit, and he admits the ups and downs of his career. “What your failure teaches you, your successes will never teach you,”  he remarked, recalling a period when 'Fitoor' film did not receive the critical acclaim he had hoped for at the box office. The first weekend, according to the director, is the most difficult, but after the first Monday, the learning process begins. Despite the fact that the cinema industry is primarily based on box office data, Kapoor does not believe in looking at current box office trends while deciding on his next movie. He explained, “I don’t look at the box office, I don’t look at anything else other than my relationship with the idea,” he shared.

Abhishek Kapoor remarked that the human connection at the basis of the idea interests him when asked how he finalises his ideas. “People are interested in people. The backdrop and everything else can be designed.” He said that after he has the core idea, he starts pursuing it to turn it into a story but makes sure that he “does not deviate from the core idea.”

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Another important component of his creative process is the use of music, which explains why all of his films' soundtrack CDs have featured some stand-out tunes, which is unusual in today's music scene. According to the filmmaker, he has a reference bank of melodies that he likes to juxtaposition with his storyline as he's writing the movie. But when it comes to finalising the tunes, he does not subscribe to the notion of popularity. “I can’t buy into mainstream music video kind of (approach) ki yeh gaana chalta hai toh yeh gaana daal do (this kind of music works so let’s use this). I am not averse to having songs in my film but just to have mainstream chatpata songs that sound like the earlier song, which also sounds like another song, which again sounds like another song so that there is familiarity. I want people to come into an unfamiliar space with my film.” For Kapoor, the songs are another tool that aids in telling the film’s story in his unique style.

Abhishek Kapoor's career as a filmmaker is still in its early stages, but with 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', he has opened a new chapter in his career. On December 10, the film will premier in theatres.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mumbai careers Filmmaker Actor/Actress Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

And The Madman Laughs: A First Hand Account Of Recent Atrocity In Nagaland

And The Madman Laughs: A First Hand Account Of Recent Atrocity In Nagaland

Ratna Pathak Shah Backs Indian Cinema, Says 'Film Industry No Longer Laughing Stock'

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

'RRR' Trailer: Netizens Blown Away By Jr. NTR, Ram Charan In SS Rajamouli's Next

Straight Outta Kochi: How John K Sunny aKa Wayword Overcame His Inhibitions Of Rapping In His Mother Tongue

Women In Hip-Hop: Emerging Rappers Who’re Bringing In A Freshness To The Genre

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

General Bipin Rawat Dies: Bollywood Celebrities Pay A Heartfelt Tribute To The Chief Of Defence Staff

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh To Mark His Directorial Debut With Marathi Film 'Ved'

Riteish Deshmukh To Mark His Directorial Debut With Marathi Film 'Ved'

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style

R Madhavan Recalls Getting Caught By Cops As He Got Intimate With His Wife Sarita Birje In Public

R Madhavan Recalls Getting Caught By Cops As He Got Intimate With His Wife Sarita Birje In Public

Read More from Outlook

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Benny Yanthan / Beni Sumer Yanthan (Yanbeni ) is a poet and folklorist from Nagaland's Mon belonging to the Lotha-Naga and War-Jaintia tribe of Meghalaya. Her poetries illustrate deep anguish of AFSPA victims.

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

Ashutosh Sharma / At present, AFSPA is in force in Nagaland, Assam and parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. Jammu and Kashmir has a similar law called Armed Forces (Jammu & Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990.

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 2 highlights of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba. Australia were 343/7 at the close of play with Travis Head unbeaten on 112.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Advertisement