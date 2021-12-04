Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is now gaining critical acclaim for his role in the criminal thriller 'Bob Biswas', which has received positive reviews from both fans and reviewers. In the midst of all, he reportedly clapped out at trolls who target his daughter Aaradhya while promoting his film. Abhishek Bachchan has warned that any wrongdoing against his daughter will not be tolerated.

According to News18, Jr Bachchan was asked about his reaction to trolls who continue to target his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during a 'Bob Biswas' promotional event. In response, the actor stated that he will not allow anything that is detrimental to his daughter. Bachchan recognises that he is a public figure, but he believes that bringing his daughter into the fray is 'crossing the border.' The actor also requested that all of the trolls correct the score by commenting in front of him rather than behind his back.

“It will not be accepted at all. That’s something I won’t tolerate at any cost. It is okay that I am a public figure, but saying something wrong about my daughter is like crossing the border. If you have that much courage, then come and say it in front of me." said Bachchan.

In terms of his most recent film, 'Bob Biswas', the plot revolves around the life of Bob Biswas, a regular agent who loses his memories after waking up from an eight-year coma. One day, while living with his wife and son, two mystery men approach him and offer him a job as a hitman. 'Bob Biswas' has received a lot of love and admiration from fans online for his intriguing twists and turns. Chitrangada Singh plays a crucial role in the film, which is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.