Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

“It will not be accepted at all. That’s something I won’t tolerate at any cost. It is okay that I am a public figure, but saying something wrong about my daughter is like crossing the border," says Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Aaradhya | Instagram/@bachchan

Trending

Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T18:39:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 6:39 pm

Abhishek Bachchan is now gaining critical acclaim for his role in the criminal thriller 'Bob Biswas', which has received positive reviews from both fans and reviewers. In the midst of all, he reportedly clapped out at trolls who target his daughter Aaradhya while promoting his film. Abhishek Bachchan has warned that any wrongdoing against his daughter will not be tolerated.

According to News18, Jr Bachchan was asked about his reaction to trolls who continue to target his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during a 'Bob Biswas' promotional event. In response, the actor stated that he will not allow anything that is detrimental to his daughter. Bachchan recognises that he is a public figure, but he believes that bringing his daughter into the fray is 'crossing the border.' The actor also requested that all of the trolls correct the score by commenting in front of him rather than behind his back.

“It will not be accepted at all. That’s something I won’t tolerate at any cost. It is okay that I am a public figure, but saying something wrong about my daughter is like crossing the border. If you have that much courage, then come and say it in front of me." said Bachchan.

In terms of his most recent film, 'Bob Biswas', the plot revolves around the life of Bob Biswas, a regular agent who loses his memories after waking up from an eight-year coma. One day, while living with his wife and son, two mystery men approach him and offer him a job as a hitman. 'Bob Biswas' has received a lot of love and admiration from fans online for his intriguing twists and turns. Chitrangada Singh plays a crucial role in the film, which is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Mumbai Celebs Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant: I’m Nervous And Scared As My Husband Has Never Faced The Camera

Rakhi Sawant: I’m Nervous And Scared As My Husband Has Never Faced The Camera

Kriti Sanon Has A Terrific Reaction On Being Called The Female Aamir Khan

Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

'UN Sun Kahan Hai? ' Where Is Un Sun, The Most Popular Musician Of Shillong?

Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About Getting Agitated By Multiple Takes

'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Engagement To Andrew Form

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Leads, Katrina Kaif Takes 2nd Spot

Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Leads, Katrina Kaif Takes 2nd Spot

Daniel Radcliffe And 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Robert Pattinson Are Not 'Close Mates'

Daniel Radcliffe And 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Robert Pattinson Are Not 'Close Mates'

Katrina Kaif Talks About Not Having A Father Figure During Her Childhood

Katrina Kaif Talks About Not Having A Father Figure During Her Childhood

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Aishwarya Rai-Jaya Bachchan Reaction To 'Bob Biswas'

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Aishwarya Rai-Jaya Bachchan Reaction To 'Bob Biswas'

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement