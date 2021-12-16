Aayush Sharma: Can't Thank Salman Khan Enough For Having Faith In Me

Sharma, who made his feature debut in 2018 with 'Loveyatri,' goes toe-to-toe with Salman Khan in 'Antim'. Because of his recent accomplishment, he has become the current sensation, sparking a frenzy among fans wherever he goes.

Sharma expressed his gratitude for the positive reaction to the character and the movie. He took to social media to thank his co-star and film's producer, Salman Khan, for giving him the role of Rahuliya.

He shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. In the photograph, Sharma is clutching a rifle, while Khan, who is off to the side, can be seen acting by holding his hand as he leans sideways for the shot.

Sharma also wrote a heartwarming caption, "This picture is just not JUST another picture for me. It means the world to me. Because this is what happens behind the camera. This picture is symbolic of what bhai @beingsalmankhan has done for me. ‘ANTIM’ wouldn’t have been possible if bhai didn’t keep his faith on the project for 3 long years. Taking time off from your busy schedule to make sure the film shapes up like this. Can't thank you enough for keeping faith in me when I didn’t have it in myself. I still can't believe I had the opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Thank you so much Bhai for always being there with so much love, support, and guidance and always making sure that in life and literally in this shot, I don’t fall.”

'Antim: The Final Truth' is a Hindi action thriller film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films that was released in 2021. Khan and Sharma play the key characters, with Rohit Haldikar, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Nikitin Dheer, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sayaji Shinde rounding out the cast. From his incredible physical transformation to his incredible acting abilities, Sharma wowed the audience with a one-of-a-kind performance.