'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

Watch the newly released trailer here -

The anticipation for 'Atrangi Re' has already gripped the nation! The makers of the film have already given us a sneak-peek of the Atrangi characters in the movie. Today, amidst all the excitement, Aanand L Rai unveiled the trailer of his dream directorial, 'Atrangi Re', and took the atrangi fever up a notch. Set to hit your screens on 24th December, 'Atrangi Re' will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hailed to be the king of small towns, master storyteller Rai already enjoys a massive fan-base across India. And now, given the film’s stellar star-cast, the trailer has fans eagerly looking forward to 'Atrangi Re' finally hitting their screens!



Featuring atrangi performances by megastar Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, the trailer gives us a glimpse of the atrangi-ness that is headed our way. Coming Christmas, the family audience is in for a treat with this wholesome entertainer. 'Atrangi Re' promises to steal your heart, keep you on the edge of your seat and make you feel every emotion in the book.

Speaking about the launch of the trailer, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The world of 'Atrangi Re' is atrangi indeed! The film promises to bring magic to your screens and make you believe in the power of love. The motion posters have received a phenomenal response yesterday and we are excited to show you the 'Atrangi Re' trailer!"

On the occasion of the trailer launch, the atrangi maverick filmmaker Rai said, “I strongly believe that you don’t find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. 'Atrangi Re' is all about love , patience and madness. It's a fabulous roller-coaster of fun and emotions."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Rai and Cape Of Good Films present 'Atrangi Re', a Colour Yellow production, produced by Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Rai is releasing on December 24 exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Put on your seat belts as we have some really atrangi times ahead of us, starting 24th December only on Disney+ Hotstar.