Aamir Khan ‘Hopes For Things To Get Better’ For The Film Industry

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan hopes that the film industry is able to get back on its feet, after being affected severely by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Film industry would, of course, want theatres to reopen. But that will happen only when the health situation gets better, when COVID comes under control. The government and all of us are trying and working on it," Khan said at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

When Khan was asked about the industry's revival amid the pandemic, the 56-year-old actor said there was "no easy answer to this."

The pandemic affected film shoots across the country which were halted twice, during last year's nationwide lockdown and earlier this year when there was a second wave. Â Theatres remained closed for months but post the pandemic, Delhi and different states have allowed cinema halls to resume operations.

Maharashtra, a key centre for Hindi films, has still not allowed cinema halls to open. Â The actor noted that several films had a direct-to-digital release as theatres remained shut. "As more people get vaccinated things will get better. Some films are releasing on OTT platforms. Till then, I am also, as a film person, really concerned. I hope in the near future things will get better," he said.

The shooting of Khanâs upcoming film âLaal Singh Chaddhaâ was also delayed last year due to the pandemic. The actor recently resumed the film's shoot in Kargil this year. It is scheduled to release in December 2021.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine