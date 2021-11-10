14 Years Of 'Saawariya': Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Production Team Pays Tribute

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to the film industry with his directorial and production 'Saawariya' in 2007. The film completes 14 years of its release on Tuesday, Bhansali's production house paid tribute to the film through social media.

The film also starred actors Rani Mukerji and Salmaan Khan in pivotal roles.

The film was adapted from Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoesky's short story called 'White Nights'.

While Bhansali is not on any social media platform, the official Instagram account of his production house went down the memory lane by posting stills from the film and behind the scene pictures.

They also uploaded a video paying tribute to the film.

Bhansali, known for his grand style of filmmaking, is now gearing up for the release of his next film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film stars actress Alia Bhatt in the titular role along with actor Ajay Devgn.The film is slated to release on January 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ahuja is working for her next film 'Blind' and Kapoor is waiting for the release of Ayan Mukherjee directorial ;'Bhramastra'. He will also be seen in 'Shamshera' and 'Animal'.