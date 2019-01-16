10-Year-Challenge: 'So Relatable' Memes On The Throwback Challenge

A brand new social media challenge has taken over the internet by storm this new year. After the horrifying and destructive Bird Box challenge, people have taken to another challenge where they're posting photos of themselves from 2009 and 2019 with #10yearchallenge.
It's unclear who started it but Facebook and Instagram were flooded with the images comparing appearance changes over ten years. The challenge involves you to share a throwback picture of 10 years ago and another from this year to show how much you've "glowed up".
The challenge is not only limited to celebrities but has attracted people from all over the world. Remember, there were no filters or snapchat ten years ago and that's what makes the challenge a 'feel good' thing.
Here the celebrities who have showed off their "glowed up" pictures, which look more like ageing in reverse.
#10YearChallenge Some things don't change...like the B/W filter #IndulgingInTheGram pic.twitter.com/I65spFaOWX— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 16, 2019
At least the posture got better!! #10yearchallenge
The challenge, at the same time, has courted sarcasm on Twitter.
So everyone was posting their #10YearChallenge, i thought to post mine! pic.twitter.com/G1GBOp0Btv— Fahad Malik (@Fahad4014) January 16, 2019
Me thinking to take the #10yearchallenge— the_accidental_hero (@_Shakti_maan) January 16, 2019
My Face to me~ pic.twitter.com/wt1qCbBDPy
Me 10 years ago: probably would have played along with the profile picture aging meme going around on Facebook and Instagram— Kate O'Neill (@kateo) January 12, 2019
Me now: ponders how all this data could be mined to train facial recognition algorithms on age progression and age recognition
FACEBOOK AGING CHALLENGE (2009 vs. 2019)#ClemsonWhiteHouse #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/lMaquHEMxl— 'Tis The Steven (@Niburrific) January 15, 2019
#2009vs2019 I guess that's just how life works pic.twitter.com/rUnZzD9xNW— (@SuperEpicStyle) January 13, 2019
