10-Year-Challenge: 'So Relatable' Memes On The Throwback Challenge

A brand new social media challenge has taken over the internet by storm this new year. After the horrifying and destructive Bird Box challenge, people have taken to another challenge where they're posting photos of themselves from 2009 and 2019 with #10yearchallenge.

It's unclear who started it but Facebook and Instagram were flooded with the images comparing appearance changes over ten years. The challenge involves you to share a throwback picture of 10 years ago and another from this year to show how much you've "glowed up".

The challenge is not only limited to celebrities but has attracted people from all over the world. Remember, there were no filters or snapchat ten years ago and that's what makes the challenge a 'feel good' thing.

Here the celebrities who have showed off their "glowed up" pictures, which look more like ageing in reverse.

The challenge, at the same time, has courted sarcasm on Twitter.

