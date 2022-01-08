Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Ensure Social Distancing, Limit Number Of People In Rallies: Healthcare Experts To Poll-bound States

Healthcare experts cautioned that any violations of rules at this critical time can have severe repercussions in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

A BJP supporter who has painted his body in order to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

2022-01-08T21:06:28+05:30
Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 9:06 pm

As the Election Commission announced assembly poll schedule for five states on Saturday, healthcare experts have advised these states to ensure social distancing norms are followed and set a limit on the number of people attending rallies, saying violations of Covid guidelines can have severe repercussions at this critical stage of the pandemic.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. With the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolding, the commission has set new protocols to ensure "Covid safe" elections to 690 assembly seats across the five states, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told reporters here.

Healthcare experts cautioned that any violations of rules at this critical time can have severe repercussions in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said there shouldn't be any physical campaigning by any political parties and they should only hold online rallies. "We need to ensure that there is no violation of Covid protocols. When wedding attendance has been limited to 20 people then the political rally attendance should also be capped by the Election Commission," Bajaj said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his meeting with the poll panel on Thursday, also presented the overall global and domestic status of the spread of Covid, as well as Omicron, in the country. Details were also presented on the status of preparedness of the public health response within the states for control and management of the increasing numbers of Covid cases, the Health Ministry had said. 

-With PTI Inputs

