ENG Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: After Zak Crawley Fight, West Indies Bowlers Take Owners

The West Indies' pace attack took five wickets in the final session of day four of the first Test to reduce England to 284-8 at stumps at an empty Rose Bowl on Saturday

Agencies 12 July 2020
West Indies' Shannon Gabriel, fourth right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England's Ollie Pope during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Pool via AP
England eked out a lead of 170 runs heading into the final day of the first test against the West Indies, with all outcomes still possible in the first match since the resumption of international cricket. (More Cricket News)

The West Indies' pace attack took five wickets in the final session of day four to reduce England to 284-8 at stumps at an empty Rose Bowl on Saturday, making the tourists marginal favorites with the pitch slow but yet to misbehave.

Zak Crawley (76) and Dom Sibley (50) were the two batsmen to get half-centuries, while stand-in England captain Ben Stokes chipped in with 46 before the late Windies fightback.

"It should be tight if we bowl well tomorrow,” Crawley said, “especially if we get a lead of 200."

That will be on the shoulders of unbeaten batsmen Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1), with James Anderson to come in at No. 11.

Shannon Gabriel bowled Ollie Pope and Dom Bess in the last hour to finish with figures of 3-62 off his 18 overs.

Joseph was also impressive, taking 2-40 off 16 overs.

(AP)

