Encounter Breaks Out In JK's Kulgam, Soldier Injured

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2018
A soldier was injured on Sunday in a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Larnoo village after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area.

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces. The injured soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital. Two to three militants are believed to be hiding inside a residential house in the area under cordon," the police added.

(IANS)

