Encounter Breaks Out In JK's Kulgam, Soldier Injured

A soldier was injured on Sunday in a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Larnoo village after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area.

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

#Visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: An encounter is underway between terrorists & security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir. One-two terrorists believed to be hiding in a house. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/dGE9R4AJO8 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces. The injured soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital. Two to three militants are believed to be hiding inside a residential house in the area under cordon," the police added.

(IANS)