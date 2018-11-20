﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Elon Musk Renames SpaceX's BFR Rocket To Starship

Elon Musk Renames SpaceX's BFR Rocket To Starship

The Starship is designed to service all Earth orbit needs as well as the Moon and Mars.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
Elon Musk Renames SpaceX's BFR Rocket To Starship
Wikipediacommons
Elon Musk Renames SpaceX's BFR Rocket To Starship
outlookindia.com
2018-11-20T16:43:54+0530

SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), a fully reusable vehicle designed to take humans and supplies to Mars and also to dramatically cut travel time within Earth, is getting a new name, Starship, the company's CEO Elon Musk has announced.

"Renaming BFR to Starship," Musk said in a tweet late on Monday.

This two-stage vehicle -- composed of a Booster and a Ship -- is designed to eventually replace the company's Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and the Dragon spacecraft.

It is designed to service all Earth orbit needs as well as the Moon and Mars.

In a tweet, Musk explained that Starship would be the name for the spaceship/upper stage and Super Heavy would be the rocket booster needed to escape Earth's deep gravity well.

All of Musk's 23.5 million followers on the micro-blogging site, were, however, not impressed.

While one Twitter user called the new name "boring", another was left "pretty disappointed". Some users liked the name change though.

On September 17, SpaceX announced that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be the company's first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard the company's BFR rocket in 2023.

In response to a reply that unless this "starship" is sent on a mission to another star system it cannot be called a "starship", Musk said that "the later versions (of the rocket) will".

In a tweet over the weekend, Musk said that SpaceX is no longer planning to upgrade Falcon 9 second stage for reusability.

Instead of upgrading Falcon 9 for more reusability, SpaceX was now focusing on "accelerating BFR".

"New design is very exciting! Delightfully counter-intuitive," he said.

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Elon Musk San Francisco SpaceX Rocket International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' Placard Spoils Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey's India Visit
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters