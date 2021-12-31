Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Declined Vin Diesel's Request To Rejoin 'Fast And Furious'

Actor Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer by Vin Diesel and also slammed him for involving Paul Walker's death.

Dwayne Johnson Declined Vin Diesel's Request To Rejoin 'Fast And Furious'
Dwayne Johnson will not be a part of the 'Fast and Furious' 10th edition. | Instagram

Trending

Dwayne Johnson Declined Vin Diesel's Request To Rejoin 'Fast And Furious'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T12:54:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 12:54 pm

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has publicly declined actor Vin Diesel's plea to return to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson called out Diesel for voicing an invitation on social media after the two had previously agreed in private that the former would not be returning to the franchise.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

After years of tension the lead actor and producer of the franchise Diesel took to Instagram in November and urged Johnson to reprise his role as secret agent Lucas Hobbs in the tenth chapter of the blockbuster film series. The star of 'Hobbs & Shaw' had already made up his mind and was taken aback by Diesel's overture.

In a recent interview with CNN, Johnson responded to the request, The Rock said, “I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

He added, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Although wished his former co-stars and crew members the best of luck, “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter”, he added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

On the work front, Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions is working on a sequel to 'Hobbs & Shaw.' The tenth  'Fast & Furious' film, starring Vin Diesel and directed by Justin Lin, is set to hit theatres in May 2023.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel Mumbai Hollywood Conflict Gossip Movies Fiction Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Liger' First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda To Be Seen As MMA Fighter In The Upcoming Action-Thriller

'Liger' First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda To Be Seen As MMA Fighter In The Upcoming Action-Thriller

The Emergence Of The Non-Indian Actors in The Entertainment Industry

‘Aarya 2’ Creator Ram Madhvani On Show’s Success: Were Worried If People Would Accept The Climax

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Victory Over South Africa In Centurion On Social Media

Abhishek Kapoor: The Problem Is Not With The Transgender Community But With Society

A Year Of Indian Cinema From Big Screen To Phone Screen, A Metamorphosis

Sara Ali Khan: Aanand L Rai's World Is Very Immersive

Manan Joshi Credits Theatre Background To His Acting Skills

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021

For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Share Pictures From Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ceremonies

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Share Pictures From Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ceremonies

'Minnal Murali': SS Rajamouli Praises Tovino Thomas' Latest Hit At An 'RRR' Promotional Event

'Minnal Murali': SS Rajamouli Praises Tovino Thomas' Latest Hit At An 'RRR' Promotional Event

'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Discomfort Over Abhijeet Bichukale's Remarks

'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Discomfort Over Abhijeet Bichukale's Remarks

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / When the WHO says that vaccine and natural antibodies provide the same level of protection, why is it recommending aggressive vaccination?

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement