Ducati Unveils 2019 Range Of Models

Ducati has showcased its entire 2019 range of models at an international unveiling, just 2 days before EICMA 2018. The event kicked off with a showcase of the Scrambler range, the Monster and the Multistrada 1260 Enduro, motorcycles that we’ve seen before. The exciting part came in the latter half of the event with the all-new Ducati Multistrada 950S, the 2019 Ducati Hypermotard, 2019 Ducati Diavel and the Ducati Panigale V4 R!

The Ducati Multistrada 950S is available in two variants: spoked wheel and alloy wheel, and is packed with all the goodies seen on the Multistrada 1260. This includes Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise Control, Skyhook electronic suspension, all-LED lighting, and the 5-inch TFT display!

Coming to the 2019 Ducati Hypermotard, both the Standard and the SP version now get subtle but prominent updates. Power is now up by 4PS, at 115.5PS, and it now weighs around 4kg lighter than the older model. The Hypermotard 950SP, on the other hand, features a flat seat, Ohlins suspension with increased travel, bi-directional quickshifter and Marchesini forged wheels.

After being spied numerous times now, the 2019 Ducati Diavel has finally made its debut. Now powered by a new 1262 Testastretta DV engine, it makes 161PS of power and 129Nm of torque. It also gets a new tubular steel trellis frame, which Ducati states should result in superb handling and comfort. The sportier 1260S version comes packed with adjustable Ohlins suspension at both ends, a high-performance improved braking system and the firm’s bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Coming to the piece de resistance of the event, Ducati also unveiled the crazier cousin of the Panigale V4, the V4 R. And yes, the ‘R’ here stands for ‘race-spec.’ Part of homologation rules which mandates the manufacturer to build the race-spec bike for general sale, the V4 R features a revised 998cc engine. Power remains similar at 221PS but now comes at 15,250rpm (higher by 2,250rpm). If you’re in the mood for more, it can be further increased to 235PS with an Akrapovic exhaust.

Source: zigwheels.com