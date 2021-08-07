DU To Introduce Tree Plantation In Curriculum To Assemble Student 'Climate Warriors'

In a bid to assemble the young 'climate warriors' and involve them in the process of creating natural ecosystem, Delhi University is mulling incorporation of tree plantation programme in it's curriculum from the coming academic session, said the Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi on Saturday.

All Under Graduate, Post Graduate and M.Phil./Ph.D level students and scholars will be included in this programme. Concerned centres and departments of the respective colleges will also be involved for scientific monitoring and evaluation of the programme, DU officials said.

"Planting millions of suitable trees and creating a natural ecosystem is one of the best ways and this can be achieved faster through massive students participation. Every year, the Delhi University admits lakhs of students from different parts of the country and they will be our climate warriors," Joshi said.

Planting and subsequent maintenance of trees will not only create a big supply chain in creating jobs at a different level but also yield several valuable products which will provide suitable income at a different level, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

