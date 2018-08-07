Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch Muthuvel Karunanidhi died in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 94.
"Dr.M Karunanidhi passed away at 6.10 pm. Despite best efforts of our doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," Kauvery Hospital said in a statement.
Dr.M Karunanidhi passed away at 6.10 pm. Despite best efforts of our doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond: Kauvery Hospital https://t.co/9qayTCoAKK— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
Karunanidhi was being treated for fever due to Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.
In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Deeply saddened by passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised,"
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018
We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj
Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.
The Kauvery hospital had on Monday said that the condition Karunanidhi had "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge", indicating the next 24 hours could be crucial.
The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.
Karunanidhi had been not keeping well since October 2016, and had recently undergone a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help in breathing.
Post a Comment