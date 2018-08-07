Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch Muthuvel Karunanidhi died in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 94.

"Dr.M Karunanidhi passed away at 6.10 pm. Despite best efforts of our doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," Kauvery Hospital said in a statement.

Karunanidhi was being treated for fever due to Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Deeply saddened by passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised,"