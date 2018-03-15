The Website
Dhinakaran A 'Shani' Which Has Gone Now, Says AIADMK MLA D Jayakumar

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran launched his party, 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam', amid much fanfare, in Melur.
Outlook Web Bureau
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA D Jayakumar on Thursday took a jibe at rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran, terming his exit as good riddance, after the latter launched his own political party.

"It was basically a mosquito, when it came and when it flew back no one knew. It was a 'shani' over our party which has now gone," Jayakumar told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran launched his party, 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam', amid much fanfare, in Melur.

In December, the sidelined AIADMK leader won the key RK Nagar Assembly seat, previously held by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, as an independent candidate, with pressure cooker as his symbol.

Last year, amid the political turmoil in the state, Dhinakaran had lost the AIADMK party name and the 'two leaves' symbol to the Palaniswami- Panneerselvam faction. 

ANI 

