﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Dharmendra's Wife Hema Malini Calls Him 'Everlasting Love' On 83rd Birthday

Dharmendra's Wife Hema Malini Calls Him 'Everlasting Love' On 83rd Birthday

As veteran actor Dharmendra turns 83, Hema Malini called him her 'everlasting love' and daughter Esha posted pictures from his birthday celebration.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2018
Dharmendra's Wife Hema Malini Calls Him 'Everlasting Love' On 83rd Birthday
Twitter (@dreamgirlhema)
Dharmendra's Wife Hema Malini Calls Him 'Everlasting Love' On 83rd Birthday
outlookindia.com
2018-12-08T13:27:50+0530

On veteran actor Dharmendra's 83rd birthday, his wife and evergreen actress Hema Malini called him her "everlasting love".

"Happy Birthday to my everlasting love, the dearest father to my darling girls and proud grandfather to Darien and Radhya. I thank all the numerous fans who are sending their greetings to me on Dharamji's birthday and I will definitely convey their wishes to him," Hema Malini wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The duo starred together in many films including "Raja Jani", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Sharafat", "Sholay" and "Naya Zamana". They have two daughters Esha and Ahana.

Esha posted a photograph from Dharmendra's birthday celebrations on Twitter and captioned it "Happy Birthday papa."

In the shared photograph, Dharmendra can be seen sharing smiles with Hema, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Actor Randeep Hooda called Dharmendra "one of the most underrated and entertaining actors".

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres -- from the intense "Bandini" and "Satyakam" to potboilers like "Raja Jani" and "Pratigya", and as a comic artist with perfect timing in "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke".

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dharmendra Hema Malini Mumbai Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Triumph Speed Twin Vs Kawasaki Z900 RS Vs BMW R NineT: Spec Comparison
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters