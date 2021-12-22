Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Dhami Attacks Cong For Using General Rawat's Cut-Outs At Rallies

The country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, who was killed along with his wife and 12 others in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu recently, was originally from a village in Pauri district.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief minister of Uttarakhand.

2021-12-22
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 5:40 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hit out at the Congress on Tuesday for calling General Bipin Rawat a "streetside hooligan" when he was alive and using his cut-outs at its rallies now for electoral gains.

"How can we forget that the party that put up General Rawat's big cut-outs at its rally in Dehradun had called him a streetside hooligan when he was alive? The party should be ashamed of itself," Dhami said addressing a programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling BJP, at Shrinagar in Pauri district.

The country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, who was killed along with his wife and 12 others in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu recently, was originally from a village in Pauri district. Dhami said all the political parties, which were not seen for four-and-a-half years, have become visible with elections round the corner. "They are back just for votes. They have nothing to do with the people of the state. They just want to quench their thirst for power. As far as youngsters are concerned, they have only been misled by these parties in the past," he said.

-With PTI Inputs 

