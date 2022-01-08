Advertisement
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Mother On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has opened up about her mother's mental illness. The actress is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

The actress was popular for her role in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.' | Instagram\DevoleenaBhattacharjee

2022-01-08T18:15:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 6:15 pm

‘Bigg Boss 15's latest episode saw the housemates revealing their deepest secrets as a part of a task. Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed a secret about her mother and got emotional.

According to the rules of the task, one contestant had to read out a secret, while the other housemates had to guess who it belonged to. The task begins with contestant Abhijeet Bichukale reading out the secret- “I changed the gender to perform in a show.” He went on to guess it to be actress  Rakhi Sawant's, however, it belongs to contestant Nishant Bhat. Then Bhat picks up a chit and reads, “I wanted to take my mother on a vacation but she thought I was taking her to a mental asylum. So she didn’t come” Bhat guessed it to be Bhattacharjee and the actress said that Bhat was right.

The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress revealed that her mother suffered from mental illness and that she would stay with her in Mumbai in 2014-15. Bhattacharjee wanted to take her on a foreign vacation; it would be her first, and the actress later learned that her mother was afraid that she would send her to a mental asylum for treatment, as she had been before. She burst into tears when she revealed that this was her childhood. 

Following this, Sawant rushed forward and kissed and hugged Bhattacharjee. Bhat also went on to apologise to the actress as well.

Other housemates also spilled a few secrets about their lives. While contestant Pratik Sehajpal stated that he sold a family gold coin to acquire his first phone, another housemate Umar Riaz revealed that he gatecrashed a celebration in Delhi to eat food, only to discover that it was a child's mundan rather than a wedding and that they got caught. 

 
 
 
Recently, the actress excelled at a task that required her to stand on a pole for more than 15-17 hours. She was tortured the most and she was set against her friend-turned-enemy, television actress Rashami Desai.

