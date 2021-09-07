‘Devastated’: Viola Davis, Spike Lee And Other Hollywood Stars Mourn The Death Of ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams

September 07, 2021
Tributes from Hollywood celebrities and fans poured in on social media following the death of five-time Emmy Award nominee Michael K. Williams.

Michael K Williams is popular for his roles in TV shows such as 'The Wire', 'The Night Of' and 'Boardwalk Empire'
Following the news about the death of Michael K. Williams, popular for his roles in shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’, several Hollywood stars including Viola Davis, Martin Lawrence, Spike Lee and, Ava DuVernay expressed their shock and sadness via social media, and paid condolences to the actor’s family, friends and a whole legion of fans.

On September 6, the New York Police found Michael K. Williams, dead in his apartment on Monday afternoon. He was 54.

 
 
 
Born in Brooklyn, to a mother who was from the Bahamas and father from South Carolina (US), Williams’ began his career in the entertainment industry when he started appearing as a backup dancer in the music videos for George Michael and Madonna. His first film was alongside the late rapper Tupac Shakur, in the 1996 film ‘Bullet’, in which he played Tupac’s brother.

But it wasn’t until 2002, when David Simon, the creator of the Emmy-award winning drama, ‘The Wire’, gave Williams his breakthrough role in his career. Williams played the role of Omar Little, a shotgun-loving version of Robin Hood, in the crime drama series, which is not only considered as William’s best performance, but also is easily one of the most powerful characters written in the history of American television. The line, ‘Come At The King… Better Not Miss’ by Omar in the show, is one of the most common pop cultural references being used by masses.

American network HBO, too released a statement mourning Michael Williams’ death.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss,” the channel said in a statement.

He played all his roles with extreme intensity, and perhaps that’s what made him such a popular TV actor. But it was not without its consequences. In an interview With New York Times, Williams had admitted to using cocaine, while he was playing Omar Little in ‘The Wire’ and Freddy Knight in ‘The Night Of’.

“The characters that mean the most to me are the ones that damn near kill me. It’s a sacrifice I’ve chosen to make,” he said in the interview in 2017.  

While he didn’t win any Emmy for his acting as yet, Williams was being tipped to win his first ever Emmy award for acting, for his brilliant portrayal of alcoholic father Montrose Freeman in ‘Lovercraft County’. The award ceremony is just two weeks away.

