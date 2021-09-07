‘Devastated’: Viola Davis, Spike Lee And Other Hollywood Stars Mourn The Death Of ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams

Following the news about the death of Michael K. Williams, popular for his roles in shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’, several Hollywood stars including Viola Davis, Martin Lawrence, Spike Lee and, Ava DuVernay expressed their shock and sadness via social media, and paid condolences to the actor’s family, friends and a whole legion of fans.

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I'll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Mt50HlY9CA — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 6, 2021

A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I'll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Mt50HlY9CA I can’t…I’m crushed. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ no words. I love you bro. RIP to the legend Michael K Williams aka one of the dopest Actors/Brother in the world. #Omar#TheWIRE FOR LIFE. I’m off the grid for a while hard to process this one. I love you bro smh damn ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/UNK3F94opM — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) September 6, 2021

On September 6, the New York Police found Michael K. Williams, dead in his apartment on Monday afternoon. He was 54.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@ava)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

Born in Brooklyn, to a mother who was from the Bahamas and father from South Carolina (US), Williams’ began his career in the entertainment industry when he started appearing as a backup dancer in the music videos for George Michael and Madonna. His first film was alongside the late rapper Tupac Shakur, in the 1996 film ‘Bullet’, in which he played Tupac’s brother.

But it wasn’t until 2002, when David Simon, the creator of the Emmy-award winning drama, ‘The Wire’, gave Williams his breakthrough role in his career. Williams played the role of Omar Little, a shotgun-loving version of Robin Hood, in the crime drama series, which is not only considered as William’s best performance, but also is easily one of the most powerful characters written in the history of American television. The line, ‘Come At The King… Better Not Miss’ by Omar in the show, is one of the most common pop cultural references being used by masses.

Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 6, 2021

American network HBO, too released a statement mourning Michael Williams’ death.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss,” the channel said in a statement.

He played all his roles with extreme intensity, and perhaps that’s what made him such a popular TV actor. But it was not without its consequences. In an interview With New York Times, Williams had admitted to using cocaine, while he was playing Omar Little in ‘The Wire’ and Freddy Knight in ‘The Night Of’.

“The characters that mean the most to me are the ones that damn near kill me. It’s a sacrifice I’ve chosen to make,” he said in the interview in 2017.

While he didn’t win any Emmy for his acting as yet, Williams was being tipped to win his first ever Emmy award for acting, for his brilliant portrayal of alcoholic father Montrose Freeman in ‘Lovercraft County’. The award ceremony is just two weeks away.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine