Denmark Open, Saina Nehwal Vs Tai Tzu Ying: When And Where To Watch Women's Singles Final

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will play world number one Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles final at Denmark Open.

Sindhu, 28, took just 30 minutes to dismantle Indonesia teenager Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-11, 21-12 in the semis. The Chinese Taipei shuttler also took exactly the same time to beat seventh seed He Bingjao of China, 21-14, 21-12.

Tai will start as the overwhelming favourite against the Asian Games bronze medallist. In their 17 previous meetings, Tai won 12 times with Nehwal's last win coming way back in March 2013 at the Swiss Open. In these five years, Tai has defeated Nehwal ten times.

This year alone, Tai has beaten Nehwal four times, all straight game wins at Indonesia Masters (final 9-21, 3-21), Asian Games (semi-final 17-21, 14-21), Asia Championship (semi-final 25-27, 19-21) and All England (R32 14-21, 18-21). Nehwal herself had admitted that Tai is the toughest opponent she has ever faced.

But the 28-year-old from Hissar is having one of her best spells towards the end of the calendar year. She already defeated World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi and World No 7 Nozomi Okuhara en route to the semis. Both the Japanese girls tough opponents.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 21 (Sunday)

Time: Not before 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Odense Sports Park, Odense, Denmark

TV Guide: Star Sports 1/HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar, JioTV