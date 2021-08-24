August 24, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi's Covid-19 Vaccine Stock Likely To Last A Day: Bulletin

Delhi's Covid-19 Vaccine Stock Likely To Last A Day: Bulletin

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the city has reached 1,24,74,885, according to the bulletin.

Outlook Web Desk 24 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:19 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi's Covid-19 Vaccine Stock Likely To Last A Day: Bulletin
Representational Image
File Photo
Delhi's Covid-19 Vaccine Stock Likely To Last A Day: Bulletin
outlookindia.com
2021-08-24T20:19:40+05:30

Delhi government's vaccination bulletin on Tuesday suggested that the national capital's stock of COVID-19 vaccines will last for a day.

Delhi had administered 1,43,258 vaccine doses on Monday, of which 1,00,158 were first doses and 43,110 second doses.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the city has reached 1,24,74,885, according to the bulletin.

Delhi, as on Tuesday morning, had a total of 3,79,030 coronavirus vaccines in its balance stock -- 1,76,760 doses of Covaxin and 2,02,270 doses of Covishield, it said.

The vaccination programme is currently running at 915 centres with a capacity of administering 1,77,496 doses daily. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Pay Tribute To Kalyan Singh For His 'Love' For Muslim Vote: UP BJP Chief

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi COVID-19 Vaccine Vaccination Bulletin Delhi Government National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos