Delhi University Students Union Election: Congress Backed NSUI Wins Presidential, VP Post

In a huge jolt to the BJP and ABVP, Congress backed NSUI has won two important posts of President and Vice President out of four posts in the Delhi University Students Union.

NSUI has won the posts of President, Vice President while ABVP could claim the seats of Secretary and Joint Secretary.

NSUI's Rocky Tusheed won the president's post by a margin of 1,590 votes, while the party's Kunal Sehrawat defeated the ABVP candidate by 175 votes.

Advertisement opens in new window

ABVP's Mahamedha Nagar defeated NSUI's Minakshi Meena by 2,624 votes to win the post of secretary while party's joint secretary candidate Uma Shankar defeated NSUI's Avinash Yadav 342 votes.

A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the DUSU elections held yesterday.

The Congress backed student union beat ABVP's dominance in the polls this year, unlike previous year when it could only claim the seat for Joint Secretary.

In the preceeding years 2014 and 2015, RSS backed ABVP had won all the four seats.

Counting of votes began at a community hall near Kingsway Camp here today amid tight security.

The main contestants for the DUSU presidential post were ABVP's Rajat Choudhary, NSUI's Rocky Tusheed, AISA's Parul Chauha, independent candidate Raja Choudury and independent Alka.

Representatives of major students political outfits were among those present outside counting centre.

A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections held yesterday.

Advertisement opens in new window

Final results are expected at around 12 noon.

Last year, the ABVP had bagged three posts while NSUI made a comeback, winning the post of Joint Secretary.

(With inputs from agencies)