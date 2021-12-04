Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor: PM Modi Announces Projects Worth Over Rs 18,000 Cr In Uttarakhand

PM Modi's long list of development projects also included the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor which is likely to reduce the distance between the two cities from 248 km at present to 180 km.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-04T15:52:03+05:30
Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 3:52 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Uttarakhand. 

The announcement was made while addressing a rally at the Parade Ground to begin the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls.

PM Modi laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore after inspecting their models on display at the rally venue.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway or economic corridor which will reduce the distance between the two cities from 248 km at present to 180 km. Infrastructure development projects for Badrinath which are part of the masterplan for the redevelopment of the Himalayan temple is also listed among the major projects whose foundation stones were laid by the prime minister.   

The 120 mw Vyasi hydro-electricity project, a 38-km long stretch between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58, and a widened 33 km stretch between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway, which are both part of the all-weather road project, were among the other crucial projects inaugurated by Modi.              

"These projects will help making this decade that of Uttarakhand,'' Modi said at the rally.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement